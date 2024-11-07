Alaska Fisheries Report 07 November 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Davis Hovey of KMXT reports of a Prince William Sound herring fishery, KUCB's Theo Greenly notes the retirement of the Executive Director of At Sea Processors, public radio KDLL's Ashlyn OHara tells us that the Board of Fisheries won't be meeting in Kenai after all, and Brian Venua, reporting for KMXT, visits the Kodiak dock where fresh king crab are sold to the public.