Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 07 November 2024

By Terry Haines
Published November 7, 2024 at 5:19 AM AKST
Red king crab being sold at the dock in Kodiak.
Brian Venua/KMXT
Red king crab being sold at the dock in Kodiak.

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Davis Hovey of KMXT reports of a Prince William Sound herring fishery, KUCB's Theo Greenly notes the retirement of the Executive Director of At Sea Processors, public radio KDLL's Ashlyn OHara tells us that the Board of Fisheries won't be meeting in Kenai after all, and Brian Venua, reporting for KMXT, visits the Kodiak dock where fresh king crab are sold to the public.



Latest Episodes