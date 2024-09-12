Alaska Fisheries Report 12 September 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Jamie Diep of KBBI reports that a namesake fish processor in Whittier has filed for bankruptcy. The book has been published containing the proposals to be considered by the Board of Fisheries in their next cycle. And KDLL's Hunter Morrison adds a story on the Kenai Silver Salmon Derby.