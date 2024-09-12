© 2024

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 12 September 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 12, 2024 at 11:38 AM AKDT
Whittier Seafood's processing facility
| Photo courtesy of Whittier Seafood
Whittier Seafood's processing facility

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Jamie Diep of KBBI reports that a namesake fish processor in Whittier has filed for bankruptcy. The book has been published containing the proposals to be considered by the Board of Fisheries in their next cycle. And KDLL's Hunter Morrison adds a story on the Kenai Silver Salmon Derby.



Alaska Fisheries Report Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
