Alaska Fisheries Report 11 April 2024

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: North Peninsula dungeness season is about to open, as reported by Andy Lusk and Sofia Stuart-Rasi of KUCB, KFSK’s Shelby Herbert reports that Trident has finalized sale of its Petersburg plant,Silver Bay is stepping into Peter Pan’s shoes, according to Theo Greenly of KUCB, Jack Darrell tells of the reopening of the Annette Island Packing Company for KRBD, Dan Bross of KUAC documented an agreement between governments to quit king fishing in the Yukon, and KFSK’s Hannah Flor reports on a federal grant for planning the transition to cleaner power.