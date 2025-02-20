Gossett team halfway through 2,500 mile Iron Dog race as 18 teams restart from Nome

Out of the 30 teams that started this year’s Iron Dog Snowmachine Race, only 18 remain halfway through the 2,500-mile competition. Among the racers still in the field is the husband and wife team #26 of Timothy and Hillarie Gossett.

Timothy has a Kodiak connection through his father, Tim Gossett Sr – a local resident.

The Gossetts restarted from Nome around 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning about two hours after the top team of Bradley George and Robby Schachle departed on their way back to Big Lake. As of Thursday morning, Feb. 20, the Gossetts were eight hours behind the first place team in total course time, which takes into account layovers, time racers spent repairing their sleds, and potential time penalties.

After a late scratch from former Iron Dog champion Tyson Johnson and his partner Tom Davis Wednesday night, the Gossetts moved into 10th position in the standings. But that’s far from secure as they still have to race a thousand miles east around the Norton Sound, across the Interior to McGrath and then through a rough snowless area around Nikolai to the finish line.

Iron Dog The trail for the Iron Dog is a 2,500 mile out and back from Big Lake up through the Northwest Arctic to Nome and back to Big Lake.

If the Gossetts make it to Big Lake then they will be the first husband and wife duo to complete the pro class. The winners of this year’s Iron Dog are expected to reach the finish line Saturday, Feb. 22.

For the latest race standings and info, go online to Irondog.org.