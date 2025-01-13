Construction of City of Kodiak's multi-million-dollar fire station continues on schedule

Kodiak’s new fire station is almost halfway completed, 40% as of the end of 2024, and is on schedule. That’s according to Acting City Manager Josie Bahnke, who gave an update on the project Thursday, Jan. 9.

During the regular city council meeting that night, Bahnke said construction crews took a break for the holidays but have since resumed work.

“The structural steel erection is complete on both levels, so the lower and upper levels," she said. "And metal stud installation is beginning, followed by insulated wall panels on the lower level. So you’ll start seeing those coming up here in the next few weeks."

Initial estimates for the project said it would be done by the end of this year, 2025, at a cost of over $25 million. More than 80% of that amount is covered by state and federal grants, totaling roughly $22 million.

The city’s fire department is also looking for a leader. Fire Chief Frank Dorner announced last month that he would retire at the end of January after 25 years with the city.

According to the city’s website, applications are open until the end of day on Wednesday, Jan. 15.