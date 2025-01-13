© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Construction of City of Kodiak's multi-million-dollar fire station continues on schedule

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published January 13, 2025 at 8:41 AM AKST
Osborne Construction workers make progress on the exterior of the new fire station off of Mill Bay Road. This picture was taken in September, 2024 and since much of the steel work has been completed.
Davis Hovey
/
KMXT
Osborne Construction workers make progress on the exterior of the new fire station off of Mill Bay Road. This picture was taken in September, 2024 and since much of the steel work has been completed.

Kodiak’s new fire station is almost halfway completed, 40% as of the end of 2024, and is on schedule. That’s according to Acting City Manager Josie Bahnke, who gave an update on the project Thursday, Jan. 9.

During the regular city council meeting that night, Bahnke said construction crews took a break for the holidays but have since resumed work.

“The structural steel erection is complete on both levels, so the lower and upper levels," she said. "And metal stud installation is beginning, followed by insulated wall panels on the lower level. So you’ll start seeing those coming up here in the next few weeks."

Initial estimates for the project said it would be done by the end of this year, 2025, at a cost of over $25 million. More than 80% of that amount is covered by state and federal grants, totaling roughly $22 million.

The city’s fire department is also looking for a leader. Fire Chief Frank Dorner announced last month that he would retire at the end of January after 25 years with the city.

According to the city’s website, applications are open until the end of day on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
News
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Related Content
Load More