KHS Shakesbears hear from Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Members of Kodiak High School’s drama, debate and forensics team spent a recent Friday morning with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She wasn’t in Kodiak though. The video call was organized by the National Speech and Debate Association to talk to drama students across the country.

“That was really cool, it’s an honor to hear from her,” said Jillian Dorner, a senior and is the vice president for Kodiak’s team, the Shakesbears.

Jackson told the kids how the most important parts of extracurriculars are great for practicing soft skills like public speaking.

“It was really awesome to hear how she got to continue using the skills she developed through speech and debate as an adult,” Dorner said.

She said her big takeaway was that she and her peers should be more intentional with their attention and focus.

Jackson told the kids some of the most important parts of that lesson for her meant putting her phone away. She advised students to use active listening when given feedback from mentors like coaches and parents

Fellow Shakesbear and tenth grader Kylie Eaton helps with costumes and staging for the team. She said the talk reminded her that they’re only able to go to the national tournament because of the group’s focus and discipline.

“Yeah, we are number one in the state, sure, but that’s not without work,” Eaton said. “That’s not without focus, and if you relapse in that, that can easily be taken away.”

The Shakesbears’ president, Beth Miland, a senior, added that she hopes to keep adults invested in the group’s success too.

“She gave a lot of really good input, was very inspiring – what she was saying about involvement with parents and how parents influence their kids to grow into more success,” she said.

For now, the team is back to work and memorizing scripts for the next month.