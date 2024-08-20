Today is the primary election, here's what you need to know to vote on Kodiak Island

Aug. 20 marks the primary election for state and federal races in Alaska. On Kodiak Island, voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to choose who they want to advance to the general election to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Louise Stutes, a registered Republican, is the incumbent for House District 5 of the Alaska State House, representing Kodiak, Seward and Cordova. Stutes has held that seat since 2015. The seat is for a two-year term in the state capitol.

Her challenger this year is Leighton Radner, a registered Libertarian. Radner is a hotel auditor living in Seward and has not held public office before.

As for the U.S. House of Representatives, 12 candidates are vying to be Alaska’s sole representative. Mary Peltola, a registered Democrat from the Bethel area, is the incumbent. Her main challengers are Republicans Nancy Dahlstrom and Nick Begich.

During the primary election the top four getters in each race, regardless of political affiliation, will advance to the general election in November. Voters only select one candidate on the ballot for each race in the primary however, while the general election will involve ranked choice voting.

Ballots will be provided in English as well as Tagalog, along with other languages and dialects. Any registered Kodiak voter can cast their ballot in town at their assigned polling place - the Harbor Master Office at 403 Marine Way West, the Community Teen Center at 410 Cedar Street, the Bayside Fire Hall at 4606 E Rezanof Drive, or the Womens Bay Fire Hall out in Bells Flats at 538 Sargent Creek Road.

If you are unsure of which polling place is yours, check your voter information online at the Alaska Division of Elections website.

By-mail ballots must be postmarked on Aug. 20 in order to be counted. Primary election results are expected to be certified on Sept. 1.

In the other communities around the island, voting takes place at the following locations: Chiniak – Chiniak Public Library,

Larsen Bay – Senior Center,

Old Harbor – Senior Center on Three Saints Avenue,

Ouzinkie – Tribal Offices,

Port Lions - local community building.

Both Akhiok and Karluk are part of the 05-815 - Kodiak Island South precinct. According to the Division of Elections, the physical polling place for that precinct is located in Larsen Bay.

Voters in Akhiok and Karluk are automatically sent a by-mail application to apply to vote by mail or they can vote in Kodiak at the Borough if they are visiting Kodiak or in any community in House District 5.