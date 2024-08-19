Public struggling to call in for public comments at Kodiak City Council meetings

The City of Kodiak is considering overhauling the phone system it uses to accept public calls during City Council meetings. That’s after multiple callers expressed frustration with the call-in system during a council special session earlier this month on Aug. 5.

Every City Council meeting includes time for public comments, which can be given in person or over the phone by calling 907 486 8610. But at a recent meeting when a few people were calling in at the same time, all of them had a hard time getting through.

“Sorry I’m so late, I’ve been trying to call in on the phone for the last 20 minutes. I’m not sure what’s going on with the phone line," Astrid Rose said to the council during the Aug. 5 session.

Rose was one of several people who tried to give public comments over the phone during that meeting. Instead she decided to abruptly drive to the Kodiak Library, where City Council meetings are held, to make her comments in person before the comment period was over.

Another caller that evening, Michael Bach, was able to get through to give public comment but only after calling the same number over 15 times in a row. He told KMXT via email that he called in 17 times and received disconnected signals, instructions that his number was "blocked" and not eligible to call in, along with repeated busy signals.

Currently the city’s phone line for public comment accepts calls but doesn’t seem to have a queue system in place. That means anytime more than one caller calls in at the same time, the second caller will be disconnected or be told they are ineligible to call in.

Michelle Shuravloff-Nelson, the city clerk, said the city is aware of these challenges and is looking at potentially upgrading the phone system. She addressed the public during a city council meeting on Aug. 8.

“The phone line does work," Shuravloff-Nelson said. "We acknowledge that we need a queue system for our callers and we need to make sure everyone that wants to make public testimony has a positive and efficient experience. We are reviewing our technology upgrade options at this time. In the meantime, please stay on the line and we will answer your call during the allotted time for public call-ins.”

Some residents have said this is not enough action from the city though, and either want an upgraded phone system now, or have asked for the public comment period to be extended to allow more time for folks who are calling in.

Bach told KMXT via email, “I can say it is an issue in my eyes that our public comment process disables the public from making comment and therefore makes many of us appear complacent, which is not the case. Instead, the City is negligent in ensuring we have the ability to be heard.”

The city’s information technology department is looking into the issues according to the city clerk. It is unclear what specific work is being done on the phone system at this time, as the city’s IT staff, Lee Peterson and Dave Smith, were unavailable to comment before the publishing of this story.