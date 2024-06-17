Dirt biker killed in vehicle collision on Kodiak highway

A Kodiak resident died in a dirt bike accident over the weekend.

Alaska State Troopers say 33-year-old Culen Griffin was riding a dirt bike near mile 32 of the Chiniak Highway on the evening of June 14, when a vehicle struck him.

Griffin was unresponsive after 10:40 p.m. on June 14 when emergency medical services arrived on scene. Griffin was pronounced deceased after receiving medical attention from first responders.

Further details on the motor vehicle involved in the collision were not provided. A spokesperson for the troopers said it is currently unknown if alcohol was a factor in this incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Griffin’s next of kin has been notified. He was a father and Kodiak High School graduate, according to his social media accounts.