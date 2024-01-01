Run the Rock 2023

October 14, 2023

What a beautiful day for a race! Started off with a little fresh snow in the mountains and a partial solar eclipse – and the day stayed sunny, warm(ish) and virtually wind-free. All in all a great day for a race. Thanks to all who came out to run or walk and a special thanks to all the volunteers and sponsors who make this event possible!

Run the Rock 2023 Results

Overall results for the races can be found here.

Results by race are below:

Marathon Results

Half Marathon Results

10K Results

5K Results

Run the Rock 2022 Results

Overall results for all races can be found here and the results for all races by gender are located here.

Course Maps and Elevations

1 of 4 — RTRMarathonCourseMap.jpg Marathon Route 2 of 4 — RTRHalfCourseMap.jpg Half Marathon Route 3 of 4 — RTR10KCourseMap.jpg 10k Route 4 of 4 — RTR5KCourseMap.jpg 5k Route

Run the Rock Past Results

2020 In-Person Run the Rock Results

Overall Run the Rock results for the in-person event on October 10th, 2020 separated by event and by gender, can be found here.



Run the Rock 2018 Results

2018 Marathon Results

2018 Half Marathon Results

2018 10k Results

2018 5k Results