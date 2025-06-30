Murkowski’s vote uncertain as GOP wrangles support for budget megabill

The U.S. Senate is voting on amendments and negotiating behind the scenes Monday, trying to get enough Republican votes for the megabill containing tax cuts and many of President Trump’s priorities.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski is one of several Republican holdouts.

Republican leaders added special carveouts for Alaska to try to win her support. But on Sunday the Senate parliamentarian determined that at least two of them — enhanced Medicaid and Medicare payments in Alaska and Hawaii — wouldn’t comply with Senate rules for this type of bill. That might mean they have to be modified or dropped from the bill.

The official’s ruling further complicates the Republican scramble to pass the giant bill, which weighs in at more than 900 pages.

Murkowski helped Republicans get enough votes to open debate late Saturday. Before she did, Senate leaders added a collection of items to make the bill more appealing to her. Those include an increased tax deduction for whaling captains, favorable tax treatment for community development fishing organizations in the Bering Sea and Aleutians and a provision that could relieve Alaska from having to pay some of the costs of SNAP, a federal food assistance program. It would also allow Alaska to seek waivers from new work requirements for SNAP recipients.

Many of the amendments the Senate is considering are from Democrats and have little chance of passing. But Murkowski, along with both of Iowa’s Republican senators, has co-sponsored an amendment to slow the phaseout of tax credits for wind and solar projects. Other Republicans with many pending renewable projects back home have voiced support, too. On the other side, Trump is pressing to kill the clean energy incentives, which were part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The Senate could take a final vote as early as Monday night. The bill would then go back to the House. It’s still possible that both chambers could pass the bill by President Trump’s deadline of July 4.

The proceedings are dashing lawmakers’ plans for what was expected to be a week away from the Capitol ahead of Independence Day. Murkowski was supposed to attend a book launch at the Anchorage Museum Monday night for her new memoir, but that event has been cancelled.

