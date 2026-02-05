© 2026

Watch: U.S. women's hockey dominates Canada as cross-country skiers make history

NPR | By Rachel Treisman,
Emily Kwong
Published February 5, 2026

Updated February 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM AKST

NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. Join host A Martínez along with NPR sports correspondent Becky Sullivan as they break down the U.S. women's hockey team's stunning victory over Canada. NPR national desk correspondent Brian Mann talks about Ben Ogden's performance to end a 50-year drought for U.S. men in cross-country skiing and, on the women's side, his interview with Jessie Diggins. And Rolando Arrieta — a former competitive speedskater himself — talks about how inline speedskating is often a gateway to speedskating on the ice.

