Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans

By Sidney Madden
Published February 9, 2025 at 4:18 PM AKST
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome.
Cindy Ord
/
Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome.

For a few minutes on Sunday evening, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will be teleported 1,895 miles away to the city of Compton, Calif. Kendrick Lamar, the first solo rapper to headline the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, is well known for holding up the torch of West Coast hip-hop to remix its roots and burn it bright for all to see.

With the biggest captive audience of his career -- around 80,000 fans in the Superdome and millions more at home — Lamar's performance will conjure a medley of hits that could span his 15-year discography, and will feature R&B star SZA as a special guest.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.
Cooper Neill / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.
Kendrick Lamar performs at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
Christopher Polk / /Penske Media via Getty Images
/
/Penske Media via Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
SZA performs during Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles Apple Music Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
SZA performs during Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles Apple Music Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Samuel L. Jackson watches during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ashley Landis / AP
/
AP
Samuel L. Jackson watches during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.
Mustard and Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Slocum / AP
/
AP
Mustard and Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Serena Williams dances during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Stephanie Scarbrough / AP
/
AP
Serena Williams dances during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.
Cooper Neill / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.
Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.
Cooper Neill / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.
Kendrick Lamar performs for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Bob Kupbens / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
/
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Kendrick Lamar performs at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
Christopher Polk / Penske Media via Getty Images
/
Penske Media via Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
Kendrick Lamar performs during Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles Apple Music Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs during Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles Apple Music Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter for NPR Music. Since 2020, she has served as co-host and co-creator of Louder Than A Riot, NPR Music's first narrative investigative podcast that traces rhyme and punishment in America. Season 1 of Louder Than A Riot focuses on the relationship between hip-hop as an art form and mass incarceration and was recognized by The American Bar Association Silver Gavel Awards and the International Music Journalism Awards for outstanding reporting. Season 2 of Louder focuses on the relationship between hip-hop as a culture and misogynoir, the racist sexism against Black women and femmes. In addition to Louder Than A Riot, Madden serves as guest host of All Songs Considered where she interviews artists and musicians who push the boundaries of the music industry.