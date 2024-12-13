© 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi injured during trip abroad

By Elena Moore
Published December 13, 2024 at 8:09 AM AKST
U.S. House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on November 19, 2024 in front of the U.S. Capitol.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
U.S. House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on November 19, 2024 in front of the U.S. Capitol.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured during a congressional trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to the hospital, her spokesperson announced Friday morning.

While in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Pelosi, 84, "sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement. "Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals."

The statement did not provide any additional details about how the injury occurred or Pelosi's current condition.

Krager said that Pelosi "continues to work" but will not attend the rest of the events of the Congressional delegation.

This is a developing story.

Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a political reporter covering the 2024 election for the Washington Desk. She focuses her reporting on new voters and youth politics.