Spain flooding: Photos show the devastation in Valencia

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Spanish government has declared three days of mourning after flash flooding in the eastern part of the country has left at least 70 people dead.
Officials say torrential rains that started Tuesday and continued overnight have submerged villages, cut off roads and caused problems with the telecommunications. There are reports of flooding in southern and eastern Spain.