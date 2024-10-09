© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for more info on the 2024 Adult Spelling Bee

Tune in to a mini-concert with esperanza spalding and Milton Nascimento

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published October 9, 2024 at 2:30 AM AKDT
esperanza spalding and Milton Nascimento
Lucas Nogueira
/
Courtesy of the artists
esperanza spalding and Milton Nascimento

Grammy-winning jazz artist esperanza spalding says she gets chills when she thinks about the first time she heard the voice of Milton Nascimento, played over the stereo at a dinner party.

She was a student at Berklee College of Music, and Nascimento, a Brazilian singer-songwriter many decades her senior, became an inspiration to her. The two eventually became friends, performing with each other on one of spalding’s albums, on stage and at Nascimento’s home in Brazil.

It’s Nascimento’s home in Rio de Janeiro where they also recorded much of their new collaborative album, Milton + esperanza, in the room where the 81-year-old Nascimento enjoys watching television. The album is a mix of new songs, covers of other artists and songs from Nascimento’s catalog. It also features guest appearances from artists like Paul Simon, Lianne La Havas and Shabaka Hutchings.

In today's session, you'll hear spalding and Nascimento perform songs from that album in an exclusive mini-concert recorded live in Brazil for World Cafe.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus and produced for the web by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

Copyright 2024 XPN

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, is the host and writer of NPR's daily nationally-syndicated music interview and discovery program World Cafe. She has interviewed artists like Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Questlove and Brandi Carlile, and was a 2022 keynote lecturer on the topic of Folk Music and music discovery at the Chautauqua Institution.