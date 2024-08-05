Photos: Bangladesh PM flees the country after weeks of deadly protests

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down after tens of thousands of protestors converged in the capital Dhaka demanding her resignation.
This follows the weeks of protests over job quotas that saw clashes between protestors and ruling party supporters, and several instances of police brutality. The death toll from the crackdown ran into hundreds, and precipitated calls for Hasina’s resignation.
On Monday evening, the country’s army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman in a televised address announced the formation of an interim government. He called for peace and promised justice for the families of those killed.
As news of Hasina’s exit spread, jubilant protestors stormed her residence and looted furniture, TVs and fish. Some also vandalized a statue of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, better known as the ‘father of the nation’ for leading its independence from Pakistan in 1971.