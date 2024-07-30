The FDA adds more brands to a new alert for lead-contaminated cinnamon

The FDA has added more brands to its major health alert for cinnamon, due to them being contaminated with lead.

The agencysaid Tuesday it conducted lead testing and found between 2.03 and 7.01 parts per million (ppm) in the brands Compania Indillor Orientale, ALB Flavor, Shahzada, Spice Class and La Frontera.

New batches of brands included in a March alert were also added to Tuesday’s, such as El Chilar, Marcum, SWAD and Supreme Tradition. Last week, there was an advisory issued for El Servidor cinnamon, as it had 20 ppm of lead.

In children, long-term exposure to high levels of lead can lead to slower development, brain and nervous system damage, behavioral and learning problems and hearing and speech issues. Adults can experience similar effects, but with exposure to greater amounts of lead, according to the CDC.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the alerts.

“The FDA has recommended that the firms voluntarily recall these products,” the agency said. “The FDA will update this notice with the communications from firms that voluntarily agree to recall as we receive them.”

Which brands are included in the alert?

Consumers should discard the impacted cinnamon products, which include:

El Chilar brand, lot codes D181EX0624 and E054EX0225, both distributed in Maryland, sold at El Torito Market

Marcum brand, lot codes “BEST BY: 12/05/25 12 D8” and “BEST BY: 12/05/25 12 D11," distributed in Missouri and Virginia, respectively, sold at Save-A-Lot

SWAD brand, lot code “KX28223, Best Before October 2026,” distributed in Connecticut, sold at Patel Brothers

Supreme Tradition brand, lot code “10A11, BEST BY: 10/06/25,” distributed in California, sold at Dollar Tree

Compania Indillor Orientale brand, lot code “08 2024 L1803231,” distributed in Connecticut, sold at Eurogrocery

ALB Flavor brand, lot code “Best Before: 30/08/2025 - LA02,” distributed in Connecticut, sold at Eurogrocery

Shahzada brand, no lot code provided, distributed in New York, sold at Premium Supermarket

Spice Class brand, lot code “Best by: 12/2026,” distributed in New York, sold at Fish World

La Frontera brand, no lot code provided, distributed in New York, sold at Frutas Y Abarrotes Mexico

Beginning in October 2023, the FDA recalled several brands of cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches, including WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks for possibly having lead. The agency has been investigating to see if the products were contaminated on purpose.

Copyright 2024 NPR