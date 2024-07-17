Biden tests positive for COVID again

President Biden tested positive for COVID on Wednesday while campaigning in Las Vegas, the White House said in a statement.

The news comes at a time that is expected to raise further questions about Biden's health in the middle of campaign season. A number of high-profile Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff of California on Wednesday, have called him to withdraw from the race following Biden's poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Biden’s doctor said in the statement that the president had “felt okay” for his first event today, despite cold symptoms. Biden had done an interview with Univision Radio in a local restaurant.

Afterward, he tested positive for COVID with a rapid test, the White House said. His symptoms are mild, but he will return to Delaware to self-isolate.

Biden is taking Paxlovid, the White House said. He is expected to continue to carry out his duties while he is isolating.

Biden had been slated to give an address to UnidosUS. Janet Murguia, the president of the group, broke the news, telling the conference that she had just spoken to Biden on the phone, and he had told her directly.

This is the president's second bout with the virus. He first got COVID on July 21, 2022 and experienced mild symptoms. He was treated with the Paxlovid antiviral, then experienced a rebound case of the virus on July 30 of that year.

Biden's advanced age has been a focus this year because voters have said they are concerned he is too old for the job.

Last fall, Biden's physician said in a memo that the president had received an updated COVID vaccine and a flu shot. Several weeks earlier, Biden was vaccinated for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which can be dangerous for seniors.



Copyright 2024 NPR